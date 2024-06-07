Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Blame game between AIADMK, BJP on who broke the alliance

Velumani, the Coimbatore strongman who has suffered an embarrassment after his party nominee Singai G Ramachandran emerging the distant third in the prestigious seat, also claimed it was Annamalai’s “attitude” and statements against party leaders that prompted the AIADMK to walk out of the NDA.

However, there seems to be different views within the AIADMK on its now broken alliance with the BJP. Former minister and organising secretary D Jayakumar dubbed Velumani’s statement as his “personal opinion” and that there was no “relook” into the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP.

Tamilisai Soundararajan openly blaming Annamalai in public was also not taken lightly by supporters of the former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer. S G Suryah, state BJP secretary, took to X to assert that the state chief was the “supreme decision maker” of the Tamil Nadu unit as per BJP Constitution.

“Anyone differing his views from seniors to juniors, please share your grievances in the appropriate political forum. He (Annamalai) gave us respect and dignity in the last three years and groomed us as leaders. We don’t want to lose any of it - neither the 11per cent votes in 19 seats or the 20 per cent contested vote share across Tamil Nadu,” Suryah added.