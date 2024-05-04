Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Both factions of Sena invoke Balasaheb Thackeray, Anand Dighe as battle lines get drawn

Thane: The two warring factions of Shiv Sena invoke the legacy of the saffron party’s founder Balasaheb Thackeray and firebrand leader ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe as they prepare for a fierce battle of supremacy in Thane, the mushrooming cosmopolitan city which neighbours the financial capital of Mumbai.

Thane comes under the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and borders the neighbouring Palghar and Raigad districts of the coastal Konkan region.

While the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded Naresh Mhaske, the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) has renominated two-time sitting MP Rajan Vichare.

Incidentally, Shinde, the Maharashtra chief minister, who with the help of BJP, dislodged Thackeray from the chair, is an MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane city.

As one passes through Thane, huge banners and posters with photos of Balasaheb (23 January, 1926–17 November, 2012) and Dighe welcomes people. Dighe (January 27, 1951 - August 26, 2001) was one of the closest to late Balasaheb.

Dighe, who remained a bachelor, died, aged 50, because of a heart-attack after a road accident.