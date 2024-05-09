Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP releases new list of 2 candidates in UP

In a statement here, the party said Shubh Narayan Chauhan was its candidate from the Kushinagar Lok Sabha seat and Sandesh Yadav has been fielded from the Deoria Lok Sabha seat.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 07:01 IST
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday announced two more candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

This is the 14th list of candidates declared by the BSP.

In a statement here, the party said Shubh Narayan Chauhan was its candidate from the Kushinagar Lok Sabha seat and Sandesh Yadav has been fielded from the Deoria Lok Sabha seat.

Kushinagar and Deoria will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

Published 09 May 2024, 07:01 IST
