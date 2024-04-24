Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning ends for phase 2 in 88 seats

New Delhi: The campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, which witnessed a shrill rhetoric from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who accused the Congress of planning to redistribute wealth to Muslims, for 88 seats spread across 13 states and union territories, including Karnataka, ended on Wednesday.

Initially, 89 seats were to go to polls but voting in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul was shifted to phase 3 on May 7 following the death of BSP candidate Ashok Balawi, days after filing of nominations.

The polling in Manipur’s Outer Manipur seat will also conclude in phase 2 as the remaining voters in 13 Assembly segments will go to vote on Friday. With this, the election will be concluded in 14 states and union territories.

Of the 88 seats going to elections, the BJP has a definite edge with 52 seats in its kitty followed by Congress at a distant second holding 18 seats. JD(U) and Shiv Sena have four seats each while the Muslim League has two and BSP, CPI(M), RSP, Kerala Congress (M) and JD(S) one each.