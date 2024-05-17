Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Caste takes centre stage in Ayodhya as Ram temple consecration fervour ebbs

Almost everyone in the town admit that the fervour generated during the consecration ceremony has ebbed considerably making the political pundits wonder if Ram temple, which finds mention in the speeches of the BJP star campaigners, including PM Modi, will have any impact on the outcome of the poll on Faizabad Lok Sabha seat. Though Faizabad district was rechristened as Ayodhya, it still exists in the record of the Election Commission.

The response of the electorate of the constituency is mixed.

‘’It is foolish to think that the Ram temple issue will not affect the polls... millions of devotees visited the town after the consecration ceremony... they must have seen the grand Ram temple and the development in Ayodhya,’’ says Sushil Kumar Pandey, a resident of the town.

Some, like Mahendra Yadav, also a resident of Ayodhya, however, differ. ‘’The people are now talking about rising prices, reservation, competitive exam paper leaks and stray cattle... these are more pressing issues,’’ he said.