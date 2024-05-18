Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Centre granting citizenship to people under CAA a lie, politics during polls: Mamata

Speaking at back-to-back election rallies in Gopiballavpur and Daspur, Banerjee said "those granted citizenship will be thrown behind the bars by branding them as foreigners."

Accusing a section of the media of publishing advertisements with photographs of the Prime Minister that boast about the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre without proper attribution, Banerjee said, "The BJP is publishing advertisements with false information. One such advertisement says that migrant Hindu and Sikh communities can apply for citizenship under the CAA. Please don't believe them, you (the electorate) are all already bona fide citizens. If you apply, you will be driven out by being branded as a foreigner."