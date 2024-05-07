Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chance for farmers to take revenge against Ajay Mishra by ensuring his defeat in Lakhimpur Kheri, says Mayawati

Though she did not take any names, the BSP supremo said, "The sitting BJP MP, who is contesting from the seat again, has exploited the farmers in a big way. The farmers had been the victims of oppression and excesses and so I appeal to farmers, Sikhs, Punjabi or Hindus that this (election) is a chance for them to take their revenge and get the deposit forfeited of such a BJP MP."

On October 3, 2021, the protests against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Lakhimpur Kheri district took a grim turn when four farmers were killed after being trampled by an SUV belonging to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni'.