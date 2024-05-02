Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comedian Shyam Rangeela says he will contest against PM Modi from Varanasi

The holy town of Varanasi is all set to witness some excitement as it votes in the last leg of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections on June 1. Also famous as the seat which BJP's biggest face and country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has represented twice and is seeking a third time from, the constituency is all set to see comedian and 'Modi comic' Shyam Rangeela contest against the PM.

Rangeela, who rose to fame with his mimicry of politicians including Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among others, confirmed announced on Wednesday on his social media handles the news. Rangeela shared a video on 'X' where he said he is doing it to uphold the democratic freedom of the country's electoral process.

Rangeela was referring to the unopposed win for the BJP candidates in Surat and Indore after Congress candidates withdrew their nominations.

There is however, no confirmation as of yet whether the comedian will contest from any particular party or as an Independent.