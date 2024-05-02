Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comedian Shyam Rangeela says he will contest against PM Modi from Varanasi

The holy town of Varanasi is all set to witness some excitement as it votes in the last leg of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections on June 1. Also famous as the seat which BJP's biggest face and country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has represented twice and is seeking a third time from, the constituency is all set to see comedian and 'Modi comic' Shyam Rangeela contest against the PM.
Rangeela, who rose to fame with his mimicry of politicians including Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among others, confirmed announced on Wednesday on his social media handles the news. Rangeela shared a video on 'X' where he said he is doing it to uphold the democratic freedom of the country's electoral process.
Rangeela was referring to the unopposed win for the BJP candidates in Surat and Indore after Congress candidates withdrew their nominations.
There is however, no confirmation as of yet whether the comedian will contest from any particular party or as an Independent.
"I have come here to share with you my mann ki baat. Yes, I am contesting from Varanasi and I am doing it to because we all saw what happened in Surat and Indore... I am afraid the same might happen in Varanasi. Even if one person wants to vote against someone, they should be able to do that, there should be an option on the EVM," Rangeela said in Hindi on the video.
Rangeela said that his choice of seat will ensure that his voice reaches the people of Varanasi as it is a prestigious seat and said that people have shown him a lot of love and support since the news broke of him contesting in the Lok Sabha polls.
Wrapping up his video message with an uncanny mimicry of PM Modi, Rangeela said that like PM has often said, 'Jo jis bhasha mein samjhega main usko usi bhasha mein jawab dunga,' he will also do the same.
"I have come to answer to PM Modi in his own language."
Rangeela also took a swipe at the electoral bonds saga, saying he has not encashed any bonds so he needs people's support in any way they can provide him.
He said he will soon announce when he will reach Varanasi and will file nomination papers.
Originally hailing from Rajasthan, the 29-year-old became famous due to his perfect mimicry of various politicians and has also appeared on TV shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.
Congress has field state party chief Ajay Rai against Modi.
(Published 01 May 2024, 20:41 IST)