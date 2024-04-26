Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Confining herself to Dushyant's constituency, Vasundhara Raje makes her displeasure known

Raje’s official social media handle only features her in various campaigns in Jhalawar-Baran region. Although she has reposted many of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah’s rallies and interviews, it can be noted that she has largely confined herself to the region and was seen asking for votes for her son, as she emphasised the development work done in the region.

Her absence at any of the other candidates’ campaign rallies have not raised many eyebrows. BJP’s simple explanation is that she has gone wherever she has been required. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had stated so much in an interview given to a digital platform that Raje is going wherever she has asked to and required and BJP works as a team.

But BJP insiders say perhaps she has realised her political innings is perhaps over. Also as big leaders like Modi, Shah and Nadda are leading the campaign, there is no need for her to go out. “She is more concerned about her son now. And has realised that probably her political career is on the wane. She has had her peak. She was not consulted in the ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha this time,” Sunil Bhargava, convenor, policy and research wing, BJP told Deccan Herald.

A two-time chief minister Raje managed a stupendous victory for BJP in 2013, when the party won 163 seats out of total 200 in the Assembly. In 2003, she became the state’s first woman Chief Minister. A mass leader, she connects with all communities, calling herself a Rajput ki beti, Jat ki Bahu, and a Gujjar’s samdhan.