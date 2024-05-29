Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress approaches EC over PM Modi's rock memorial meditation, says it violates 48 hour silence period

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday told the Election Commission that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's publicised "meditation" in Kanyakumari from May 30 is aimed at circumventing the 48 hour silence period before the last phase of Lok Sabha election and it should intervene to stop it.

A delegation of senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Abhishek Singhvi and Syed Naseer Hussain submitted a memorandum and urged the EC to ensure that Modi should start his meditation only after the polling concludes on June 1 and if he insists to start on Thursday evening, the poll body should prohibit it being telecast by all forms of media.

The Congress delegation said the media has reported about Modi undertaking a 48 hour meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. They said it would be widely televised and would therefore during the 48 hour silence period in Varanasi, the constituency from which Modi is contesting.