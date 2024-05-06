Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress candidate from Karnal gets bail in 2023 case of blocking road during protest

Gurugram: Congress candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat Divyanshu Budhiraja was on Monday granted bail after he appeared in a city court in a case registered against him in March 2023 for blocking a road, police said.

The court granted him bail on a bond of Rs 50,000, they said. The FIR was registered against 11 accused including Budhiraja at Kherki Daula police station after Youth Congress workers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway while protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, they added.

Advocate Anil Sura, counsel for Budhiraja, said that the police had presented a challan in the court in this case on November 30 last year.