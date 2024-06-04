Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress gains as voters restrict Modi magic in Rajasthan

Another major setback is Dausa seat, where BJP’s Kanhaiya Lal Meena lost to Congress’s Murari Lal Meena with a vote margin of 2,37340 votes. Murari Lal Meena is said to be close to Sachin Pilot and his win may cause upheavals in Congress state leadership. Here Modi had come for a roadshow in support of Kanhaiya Lal. Modi’s support for paralympian Devendra Jhajhariya has also ended in a loss with Rahul Kaswan, who crossed over to Congress after being denied a ticket, winning in Churu with a margin of 72737 votes.

Another ally of Congress, CPI(M)’s Amraram has won from Sikar with a margin of 72896 votes. In Nagaur, where Congress allied with Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Beniwal has won with a margin of 42225 votes over another Congress turncoat Jyoti Mirdha, who had also lost the Assembly polls in December.

However, Congress has had its share of losses with Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot losing the Jalore seat to BJP’s Lumbaram Choudhury with a vote margin of over 201543 votes, despite Gehlot’s extensive electioneering campaign and ensuring the caste equations. Gehlot’s other ticket choices have also seem to have gone wrong.

However, Dushyant Singh, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s son has won comfortably from Jhalawar-Baran for the fifth consecutive term with a vote margin of 3,70989 votes. With his win and rather muted performance of BJP in the state, there is bound to be talk about the sidelining of Raje in the state.

However, BJP’s two women candidates Jaipur’s Manju Sharma and Rajsamand’s Mahima Kumari Singh from Mewar royal family have won with stupendous margins of 3,31767 votes and 3,92223 votes respectively.