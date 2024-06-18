Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress hopes to secure thumping majority in Wayanad for Priyanka

Congress sources said that Priyanka would be visiting Wayanad in July along with Rahul.

Meanwhile, BJP Kerala leadership flayed that Wayanad was being made a family seat by Rahul. BJP state president K Surendran took a jibe that Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra could also make his electoral debut in Kerala.

CPI state secretary Benoy Viswam said that if this was Congress' plan, a senior leader like Rahul should not have been part of it by contesting from Wayanad.

CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP state president K Surendran, who contested against Rahul in this Lok Sabha election from Wayanad as LDF and NDA candidates, respectively, said their parties would decide whether they should contest again or not.