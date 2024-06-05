Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Congress leader moots Priyanka Gandhi for Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: A Congress leader in Kerala seems to have set the ball rolling by suggesting party national leader Priyanka Gandhi as replacement for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. With Rahul winning from both Wayanad and Raebareli, there are speculations that Rahul may not retain his seat in Kerala.
Congress leader and Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan told a news channel that in case Rahul decides to keep Raebareli, he would suggest that Priyanka contest from Wayanad. Unnithan added that it was only his personal view.
Congress sources said that no discussions on these lines have taken place so far.
Priyanka had accompanied Rahul while he came down to Wayanad for filing nomination in 2019 as well as this time. She also took part in the road shows in Wayanad.
Published 05 June 2024, 15:04 IST