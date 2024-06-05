Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Congress leader moots Priyanka Gandhi for Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: A Congress leader in Kerala seems to have set the ball rolling by suggesting party national leader Priyanka Gandhi as replacement for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. With Rahul winning from both Wayanad and Raebareli, there are speculations that Rahul may not retain his seat in Kerala.

Congress leader and Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan told a news channel that in case Rahul decides to keep Raebareli, he would suggest that Priyanka contest from Wayanad. Unnithan added that it was only his personal view.