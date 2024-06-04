Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress-led UDF leads in majority of seats as trends show clear edge over rivals

The candidates of the ruling LDF were trailing in most constituencies, but in the Alathur seat, CPI(M)'s K Radhakrishnan maintained a slight lead against his nearest rival, Ramya Haridas of the Congress.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 05:36 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 05:36 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF maintained its lead in the majority of seats, with trends from the counting of EVM ballots on Tuesday showing its candidates having a clear edge over their nearest rivals from the CPI(M)-led LDF and the BJP-led NDA.

The candidates of the ruling LDF were trailing in most constituencies, but in the Alathur seat, CPI(M)'s K Radhakrishnan maintained a slight lead against his nearest rival, Ramya Haridas of the Congress.

The trends also showed NDA candidate in Thrissur, Suresh Gopi, taking a comfortable lead against his nearest rivals.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal are ahead of their rivals in Wayanad, Alappuzha seats, respectively.

UDF candidates Dean Kuriakose (Congress) and N K Premachandran (RSP), from Idukki and Kollam Lok Sabha seats, respectively, were leading by a huge margin over their nearest rivals, according to trends.

The Thiruvananthapuram LS seat is witnessing a neck-and-neck fight between Congress's Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Counting is underway for the 20 seats in Kerala, and early trends indicate a close contest between the candidates of the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF in some seats of the state.

Published 04 June 2024, 05:36 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024CPI (M)

