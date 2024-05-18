Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Modi says things that are impossible': Kharge in response to PM's claims on Ram mandir

Addressing an election rally in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, Modi had said: “If the Congress, Samajwadi Party and their I.N.D.I.A. partners come to power, they would run bulldozer over the Ram Mandir…our Ram Lalla would have to return to the tent again. They should take lessons from (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath on where to run bulldozers and where not to.”

Responding to it, Kharge said: “Nothing of this sort would happen. Modi speaks of things which are not possible at all. Modi has the habit of lying and inciting people about things which Congress will never do or the things that are impossible to be implemented.”

One the other hand, Thackeray said that if the opposition alliance is voted to power, they would complete the construction of Ram Mandir, which as of now is incomplete.