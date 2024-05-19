Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress provided quotas to minorities but not on basis of religion: Jairam Ramesh

Patna: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday asserted that reservations have been provided to certain sections of minority communities, in states ruled by it, "on the ground of social and economic backwardness".

Addressing a press conference at the Sadaqat Ashram here, the BPCC headquarters, Ramesh clarified that no quotas have been provided 'on the basis of religion' in states like Karnataka.

"We abide by the Constitution which does not allow grant of reservations and citizenship on the basis of religion. It is the BJP which has violated the Constitution through CAA, which is nothing but grant of citizenship along religious lines. The law has, therefore, been challenged in court," the AICC general secretary said.