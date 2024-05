Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress replies to EC letter, says Agnipath remarks criticism of policy, not of forces

The armed forces are doing a great job in protecting the country, and the Congress was only talking about the policy of the government when it made statements on the Agnipath scheme, Chaudhry told a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

He said the Modi government has weakened the army by introducing the Agnipath scheme. 'We are challenging the scheme which is not in the interest of the country, the army and the soldiers.'

Chaudhry said the Election Commission has written to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that the party's star campaigners should not talk about the operational matters of the defense forces.

"Whenever Modiji gets into trouble, he looks for some support. Earlier, he used to hide behind the defence forces. Now he is taking the support of the Election Commission," the Congress leader said. "If our government is formed, the Agnipath scheme will be scrapped."

This scheme has created discrimination in the Army and is also weakening the security of the country, Chaudhry alleged.