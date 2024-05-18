Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress seeks EC action on Modi's 'bulldozer' remarks for 'inciting the public'

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday took strong objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the party will 'bulldoze the Ram temple' if elected to power, accusing him of instigating people and demanded that the Election Commission take action against him.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it is the BJP that uses the bulldozer.

"It is the BJP that uses the bulldozer. We have never run a bulldozer on anyone till date. The Election Commission should take action against Modi ji and the BJP for saying such things about the temple of God which is currently under construction by the trust. By saying such things, they are creating anger among the public. They are inciting the public, they are instigating them."