Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress-SP combine wiped out in first phase, says Amit Shah in Mathura

Shah in his turn said, "On the one hand, there is the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which are involved in scams and corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crores and on the other hand, there is Narendra Modi, who despite being a chief minister for 23 years, is not guilty of corruption of even a penny."

He added, "There are two camps. On one side is our leader Narendra Modi who was born in a poor family and on the other side is Rahul Baba who was born with a silver spoon. You have to decide between the two."

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary also shared the dias with Shah at the meeting.