Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress takes heart in major comeback, set for biggest numbers since 2014

Shattering the perception that it falters when it comes to direct fight between the BJP, the Congress opened accounts in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Lakshadweep and Manipur after a gap of ten years though Karnataka was a disappointment while Kerala sent a shocker with the BJP managing to win one seat. In Punjab, it came on top of its ally AAP.

For the Congress, the strike rate was higher as it contested the least number of 328 seats in India’s electoral history. While workers were upset about leaving seats for allies, central leadership was clear about the “compromises” to maximise the losses of the BJP.

Also, it gave a stamp to Rahul Gandhi’s focussed campaign against Modi’s politics unlike in 2019 when most Congress leaders deserted him as he moved ahead with the ‘chowkidaar chor hain’ campaign. This time, the party wholeheartedly took over ‘nyay’ and ‘Save Constitution’ campaigns.

While it did not deviate from the ‘nyay’ campaign it designed around social justice targeting youth, women, farmers and labourers, it stuck with the alliance partners like Samajwadi Party and AAP and got benefited by them while returning the favour by ensuring the vote transfer.

The “respect” that Congress gives it to its allies was evident when Rahul told a press conference that they could not give an answer to whether they will stake claim to form government or sit in opposition before talking to their partners.