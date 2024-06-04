Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Counting begins for five J&K seats

The fate of candidates, including senior BJP leader and Union minister Jitendra Singh, two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah of National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of Peoples Democratic Party will be decided today.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 04:21 IST
Srinagar: Amid tight security arrangements, counting for all five Lok Sabha seats is going on in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Tuesday with early trends showing National Conference (NC) and BJP leading.

The counting centers, located in Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu and Udhampur, buzzed with activity. Election officials, media personnel, and party representatives all converged with their expressions being a mix of anticipation and anxiety.

Inside the Srinagar counting center, election officers meticulously went through the electronic voting machines (EVMs), while candidates' agents closely monitored each move.

In Jammu, the BJP candidates were hopeful, buoyed by a strong campaign focused on development and national security.

The fate of 100 candidates, including senior BJP leader and Union minister Jitendra Singh, two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah of National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP will be decided today.

“It is the election of the nation. It will decide the course for the next five years. Let's hope for the best,” Omar Abdullah said.

Published 04 June 2024, 04:21 IST
