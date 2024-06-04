Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Counting begins for five J&K seats

Inside the Srinagar counting center, election officers meticulously went through the electronic voting machines (EVMs), while candidates' agents closely monitored each move.

In Jammu, the BJP candidates were hopeful, buoyed by a strong campaign focused on development and national security.

The fate of 100 candidates, including senior BJP leader and Union minister Jitendra Singh, two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah of National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP will be decided today.

“It is the election of the nation. It will decide the course for the next five years. Let's hope for the best,” Omar Abdullah said.