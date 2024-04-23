Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Country's biggest leader given up morality, does drama before people: Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that "the biggest leader of the country has given up morality, does drama before people and does not walk on the path of truth."

She alleged that attempts are on to weaken the opposition by suppressing their voice, seizing their bank accounts and jailing two chief ministers.

"There was a time when a leader would stand up, and people of the country expected him to be an ethical person. They would expect morality from him but today 'the biggest leader' of the country has given up morality and does drama before you," Priyanka said, addressing a public meeting in this district headquarters town.

“There was a time when we expected that our leaders would tread on truthfulness. However, today the biggest leader of the nation goes out to show off his clout, his pride, and his fame but does not walk on the path of truth,” she remarked.