Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Country's first 3D dummy ballot units to educate voters in Assam district

Guwahati: In what is said to be a first in the country, Kamrup district in Assam and IIT Guwahati on Monday unveiled 3D dummy ballot units made of recyclable materials to educate voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The dummy ballot units were unveiled by Kamrup district commissioner Keerthi Jalli and Parameswar Puri, a professor of IIT Guwahati.

The dummy unit resembles the actual ballot units used by the Election Commission in voting. It has candidate names and the symbols mentioned. It is made of recyclable material and hence post elections, the unit plastics can be reused for making something else in 3D printing.

It is the size of a mobile phone for ease of handling and usage. The broader impact of the initiative being promoting and popularizing 3D printing technology across the country to make India a major manufacturing hub, said a statement issued by Kamrup district administration.

Kamrup district falls under Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, where polling is scheduled on the third and final phase of polling in Assam, on May 7.

"In the remote areas, where voters may be hesitant to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for various reasons of unfounded fears, these familiarisation activities with these units will serve as effective educational tools to boost voter confidence and participation," Jalli said.