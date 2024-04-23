Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI(M) sends complaint against PM Modi over Rajasthan speech to Delhi Police chief

"In a speech given during an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, on 21.04.2024, Modi intentionally and strategically used anti-Muslim tropes in order to convey an impression to the Hindu community that their property was under threat, as the assets of the community, particularly the gold and 'mangalsutra' of (Hindu) women, would be distributed to members of the Muslim community by the Congress," the CPI(M) said in its letter.