Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | CPI(M) to introspect on loss in Kerala; Congress, BJP get morale boost

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Lok Sabha election results serving a severe blow to the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the reasons for the setback for the LDF as well as BJP opening account in Kerala need to be deeply examined and necessary corrective measures would be taken.
Vijayan said in a statement that the shortcomings of his government would be examined and corrective measures would be taken. LDF would also initiate measures to counter the planned propaganda against the state government, he said.
Meanwhile, the poll results gave a major boost to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state with the party taking lead in 111 assembly segments out of 140. There is also lot for the BJP to cheer about with the saffron party getting leads in 11 assembly segments from the previous 1 in Nemom. The LDF that won 99 seats in the 2021 assembly elections had to be contended with lead in 18 assembly segments.
As Kerala heads for local body polls next year and assembly polls in 2026, the new figures emerging from the Lok Sabha poll result are a morale boost for the UDF and NDA camps.
Pinarayi could lose clout at national leadership
With all fingers pointing at Vijayan for LDF's rout in Kerala, Vijayan could even lose the clout he has been enjoying at the CPM national leadership for being the lone state were the party is in power.
Vijayan had openly expressed his displeasure over CPM's alliance with Congress at the national level citing that it would affect the prospects of CPM in Kerala where the direct fight used to be between CPM and Congress.
He strongly attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, even personally, during the campaign in Kerala. He also kept off from campaigning for I.N.D.I.A. bloc in other states and even went on a foreign leisure trip with family soon after the elections in Kerala were over in the second phase of polling.
But as the ballots were opened, the alliance in I.N.D.I.A. bloc, indeed, helped the CPM remain relevant at the national level by winning four seats while it was only three last time. CPM won two seats in Tamil Nadu and one each in Rajasthan and Kerala. The party Kerala unit also did not make any gain in the state by distancing itself from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and even lost its sitting seat Alappuzha. Hence Vijayan could cut a sorry figure before the national leadership.
