Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | CPI(M) to introspect on loss in Kerala; Congress, BJP get morale boost

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Lok Sabha election results serving a severe blow to the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the reasons for the setback for the LDF as well as BJP opening account in Kerala need to be deeply examined and necessary corrective measures would be taken.

Vijayan said in a statement that the shortcomings of his government would be examined and corrective measures would be taken. LDF would also initiate measures to counter the planned propaganda against the state government, he said.