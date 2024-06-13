Lok Sabha Elections 2024: D K Shivakumar huddles with Vokkaliga Congress leaders over poll results

Apparently, the leaders discussed how the alliance worked on the ground, especially for JD(S) that lost ground in the Assembly polls last year. That the Congress took a hit in Vokkaliga-dominated regions during the Lok Sabha polls was discussed, sources said.

The possible strengthening of the JD(S), which is Congress' main rival in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, was talked about in the meeting. JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy becoming a union minister can stall and even reverse the weakening of the regional party. The new-found strength can also prevent JD(S) leaders from jumping ship, the Congress lawmakers discussed.