Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Defeat of political dynasties signals new era in J&K

Omar, the scion of Abdullah family and Mehbooba, the chief of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have long been central figures in Kashmir's political scene. Both come from influential political families that have ruled the region for decades.

Their defeat can be attributed to several factors including disillusionment with traditional politics and widespread dissatisfaction among voters on issues like unemployment, corruption, and the handling of the Kashmir problem.

The political maneuverings and alliances made by these leaders, especially Mehbooba Mufti's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have eroded the trust of the electorate. Many viewed such alliances as betrayals of the Kashmiri interests.

Engineer Rashid, a relatively unconventional political figure, capitalized on this growing disenchantment. His victory is significant for several reasons.