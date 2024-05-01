Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi High Court dismisses plea to allow arrested political leaders campaign virtually

The high court warned the petitioner of imposing costs but later agreed not to do so as the arguing counsel pleaded that the petitioner was a student.

The court was hearing a petition by Amarjeet Gupta, a law student, who was aggrieved by the timing of the arrest of politicians, particularly Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after the announcement of the model code of conduct by the ECI.

"Okay we will not impose costs but you (lawyer) must teach him (petitioner) about separation of powers," the bench said.

During the hearing, the bench observed, "You are being adventurous. This is highly adventurous. The petition is against the fundamental principles of law. You are asking us to act contrary to the law. We don't legislate, we don't take policy decisions."

Justice Manmohan further said the more judges want to stay away from politics, the more they are being pushed into it.