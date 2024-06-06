Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Didi gave me new political life, will fight for my constituency: Kirti Azad

“She gave me love, guidance and told me I will contest from Burdwan-Durgapur. It was a David vs Goliath fight against Dilip babu, no doubt.”

But did he think that he could win with such a huge margin?

“I told my wife Poonam that if my intuition is correct, I will win by 1 lakh votes. Swarg mein Kali Maa hai aur dharti pe Didi. (In Heaven, there's Kali Maa, on earth there's Didi).