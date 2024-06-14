Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discontent among onion growers cost ruling 'Mahayuti' dearly, says Ajit Pawar

Pawar's statement came three days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde admitted farm distress cost the Mahayuti alliance dearly and added "Onions made us cry in Nashik, soybean and cotton in Marathwada and Vidarbha (in polls)." Talking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said they were constantly speaking about the need for support price for onion, and said the interest of both farmers and consumers should be protected.