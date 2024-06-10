Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Discrepancy detected in polled, counted votes in Assam's Karimganj; Congress, CPI(M) seek repoll

However, the uploaded result sheet (Form 20) on CEO site says that the total number of votes polled on EVM was 11,40,349.

There are six assembly constituencies -- Hailakandi, Algapur-Katlicherra, Karimganj North, Karimganj South, Patharkandi and Ram Krishna Nagar. The number of votes counted in all these places shows a higher figure than the polled votes.

Addressing a press conference here, Choudhury said there were clear anomalies and it could be seen from Election Commission's data itself.

"There was massive rigging and it was done by the BJP MLAs of the area. They had told voters that bulldozers would be used to demolish their houses if they would not vote for BJP and it was reported in the media too," he alleged.

Choudhury said that he had filed a total of 19 complaints on the day of polling on April 26 over alleged rigging across the constituency, but the "Election Commission or local authorities did nothing" to stop it.

Prior to the voting, the Congress had filed one complaint regarding the possibility of rigging by the ruling BJP and urged the poll body to take necessary steps for free and fair voting, he added.

"Despite all these, I got more votes. However, now it has emerged that more votes were counted than the votes polled. Though the difference of 3,811 votes will not change the current result as my losing margin is higher, I strongly believe that the anomaly was even bigger," Choudhury said.

The Congress leader said he will approach Gauhati High Court and demand repolling in the entire Karimganj constituency in view of the "serious anomalies" committed by the ECI and its local administration.

He said that till a verdict is given by the court, the winning certificate of Mallah be kept in abeyance.