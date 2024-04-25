Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Drugs, unaccounted cash, liquor worth Rs 321 crore seized so far in Punjab

The model code of conduct came into force on March 16.

Among the 24 enforcement agencies operating in the state, Punjab police made seizures worth Rs. 276.19 crore, followed by the Border Security Force at Rs 22.85 crore.

The state excise department seized goods worth Rs 7.21 crore, the state goods and services tax department Rs 5 crore, the customs department Rs 4.37 crore, the income tax department Rs 4.08 crore and the Narcotics Control Bureau Rs 1.76 crore.

Among districts, Tarn Taran accounted for Rs 53.74 crore worth of seized goods and cash, followed by Firozpur at Rs 49.34 crore and Fazilka with Rs 41.71 crore.