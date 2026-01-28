Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A simple vision for the New Year

A simple vision for the New Year

A society is never meant to remain static. It ought to shed its old layers, outgrow its limitations, and rise anew if it is to serve its people more fully and justly.
Dorothy Victor
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 20:26 IST
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 20:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
New YearOpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us