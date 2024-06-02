Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC asks Congress' Jairam Ramesh to share details of claim on Shah calling up DMs

In a letter to Ramesh, the poll panel has asked him to share details of his claim by 7 pm on Sunday.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 08:58 IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday sought factual information from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on his claim that Home Minister Amit Shah has called up 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter to Ramesh, the poll panel has asked him to share details of his claim by 7 pm on Sunday.

The EC referred to his post on X on June 1 in which he had claimed, "The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch."

Published 02 June 2024, 08:58 IST
Amit ShahIndian PoliticsJairam RameshElection CommissionLok Sabha Elections 2024

