Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC debars BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours for comments against Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission on Tuesday debarred BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours for the comments he made against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
This comes after the former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday sent his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the EC for his "undignified" remark against Mamata Banerjee.
The poll panel acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.
The BJP has fielded Gangopadhyay from the Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 21 May 2024, 08:56 IST