Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC orders repolling in Gujarat's Parthampura after BJP workers' booth capturing video goes viral

Two days after two BJP workers live-streamed from inside a polling booth and claimed that they casted multiple votes for the party, the election commission on Thursday announced repolling for the concerned booth to be held on May 11.

The election commission in a note said that some irregularity related to voting was noticed in Parthampur in Dahod Lok Sabha constituency.

A report was sought from the Returning Officer (RO) with regard to the incident.

"Keeping the reports of RO and Election Observer, the commission has declared the polling null and void and directed to hold repolling under Section 58 (2) of Representation of People Act, 1951," a statement released by election commission stated.

On Wednesday, a video was widely circulated on social media showing Vijay Bhabhor and Manoj Magan—both said to be BJP workers—live-streaming on Instagram while claiming that "Machine Apda Baapnu Che (Machine belongs to our father)."

It is alleged that Bhabhor and Magan casted votes on behalf of two other voters against their will. In the video, Babhor claims to cast multiple votes.

After the video went rival, Congress leaders including its Dahod candidate filed complaint against Bhabhor. Meanwhile, local police also registered an FIR against him and Magan who were later arrested.