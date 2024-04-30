Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC releases final voter turnout data; 66.14% in Phase 1, 66.71% in Phase 2

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday put the polling in first and second phases at 66.14 per cent and 66.71 per cent, an announcement that came after Opposition I.N.D.I.A. leaders questioned the delay in providing the data even after completion of the polls days ago.

The first phase of election for 102 seats was held on April 19 and the second phase for 88 seats was held on April 26. The remaining five phases will be held between May 7 and June 1, while the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Karnataka recorded 69.86 per cent voting for 14 of 28 seats in phase 2 of polling across India.