Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI removes BSF jawan from election duty in West Bengal after 'molestation' complaint

“We have removed him from election duty. We are waiting for the police report. If found guilty, necessary action will be taken as per law,” the poll panel official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 05:03 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 05:03 IST

Comments

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Monday removed a BSF jawan from poll duty in Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency following a complaint of molestation against him, an official said.

A woman lodged the molestation complaint at Uluberia Police Station on Sunday evening, he said.

“We have removed him from election duty. We are waiting for the police report. If found guilty, necessary action will be taken as per law,” the poll panel official told PTI.

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls commenced across seven parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal amid tight security on Monday.

The Election Commission has designated over 57 per cent of the polling stations as sensitive, and deployed over 60,000 personnel of central forces, in addition to around 30,000 policemen.

The number of security forces deployed for this phase surpasses that of any of the earlier four phases in the state, the official added.

Published 20 May 2024, 05:03 IST
India NewsWest BengalECIBSF personnelLok Sabha Elections 2024

