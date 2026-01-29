<p>The government has forecasted that Indian economy will grow 6.8 per cent-7.2 per cent in 2026-27.</p><p>Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> tabled the Economic Survey of India 2025-2026 in the Lok Sabha.</p><p>As per the annual economic survey, the domestic economy remains on a stable footing but slower growth among trading partners and tariff-induced disruptions to trade could weigh on exports and investor sentiment.</p><p>The government projects this fiscal year's growth at 7.4 per cent, beating the 6.3 per cent-6.8 per cent forecast range from last year's survey.</p><p>The report on the state of economy was authored by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and his team.</p>.<p>The report comes ahead of Budget on Sunday. Despite the fast growth and low inflation, foreign investors have continued to sell Indian shares after a record outflow in 2025 on stretched valuations, subdued earnings and geopolitical concerns.</p><p>In August last year US President Donald Trump slapped 50 per cent tariff on some Indian goods. On Tuesday, India and the European Union struck a deal that will slash tariffs on most goods aiming to boost two-way trade and reduce reliance on the US.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>