Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Indian economy to grow at 6.8%-7.2% in 2026-27: Economic Survey

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India 2025-2026 in the Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 07:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 07:01 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUnion BudgetEconomic Surveyunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us