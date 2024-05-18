Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Education, jobs & ending discrimination main issues, says Himachal transgender icon

"When I used to tell my family members about the mal-treatment and discrimination in the school to an extent that I was not allowed to use the toilet, they thought I was making excuses to skip the school. Given a chance, I would like to resume my education," she said, lamenting that she faced discrimination at 'every step in life'.

"Education, jobs and ending discrimination against transgenders are our main issues. There are transgenders who wish to study, become teachers, lawyers, join the police and excel in other spheres of life but when we apply for jobs, the response is 'will tell you if there is any scheme for you".

"I would appeal to voters, especially the transgenders, to vote for employment, safety and education and elect good people who could work for development and welfare of the people," she said.

"I was born as a male but identified myself as a woman. My identity is that of a transgender woman, we are unisex and not eunuchs," she told PTI, adding that they are not accepted in society as people consider them eunuchs and maintain distance.