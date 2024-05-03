Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Eknath Shinde emerges as toughest negotiator in Maharashtra politics

As per the MVA arrangement, Thackeray has managed the lion’s share of 21 seats followed by Congress 17 and NCP (SP) 10. However, some disputes remain involving the Congress, which was keen to field candidates from Sangli and Bhiwandi, now being fought by Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), respectively.

In Sangli, Thackeray unilaterally declared the name of wrestler and two-time Maharashtra Kesari award winner Chandrahar Patil as the LS candidate, prompting Congress leader Vishal Patil to file his nomination as an Independent. Similarly, Pawar’s party nominated Suresh Gopinath Mhatre alias Balya Mama from Bhiwandi, to the ire of the Congress. There were disagreements over seats in Mumbai too.

As far as the Maha Yuti is concerned, the BJP settled with 28 seats while Shiv Sena netted 15 seats and NCP bagged four. Ajit Pawar allotted one from his quota to Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, which has fielded its founder Mahadev Jankar from Parbhani.

Shinde, the Shiv Sena supremo, during negotiations with Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ajit Pawar and state NCP president Sunil Tatkare, took a tough stand on some seats even though he had to drop candidates and sitting MPs in the early round of discussions.

At the insistence of the BJP and their internal report which reflected anti-incumbency, three sitting Shiv Sena MPs of the Shinde camp had to to be dropped in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions - Krupal Tumane from Ramtek (SC), Bhawana Gawali (Yavatmal-Washim) and Hemant Patil (Hingoli).