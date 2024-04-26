Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Elderly among first to come out to vote as polling begins in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Noida

Noida: Senior citizens dominated the early hours of voting in Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency as polling began here Friday morning in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election.

The queues were short and many booths reported brisk voting in the first hour, according to some of the electors.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, who is also the District Election Officer, joined the early voters to exercise his democratic right.

"I am also excited like other voters. I appeal to residents to exercise their right and cast votes in large numbers. I hope this time we will have better voter turnout than the last time," Verma said after casting his vote at Cambridge school in Sector 27.

Ashok Verma (66), who was among the early voters in Noida, said, "It was a good experience. It hardly took 10 minutes to complete the process," the local resident said.

A total of 15 candidates are in the fray for the Gautam Buddha Nagar seat, with over 26.75 lakh people eligible to decide their fate.