Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Entire BJP engaged in spreading lies against Rahul, says Priyanka Gandhi

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday charged that the entire BJP machinery is engaged in spreading lies against Rahul Gandhi.

Slamming the BJP, she also said that it talks about religion, caste and temple-mosque but not about real issues concerning the people.

Campaigning for her brother Rahul Gandhi from the family bastion, she said the people of Rae Bareli understand leaders well.

"When they did not like some policy of Indiraji (Indira Gandhi) they defeated her also. Indira did not get angry but did introspection. You elected her again. It is a speciality of the people of Rae Bareli that they understand leaders," she said while addressing a street meeting at Thulwasa in the constituency.