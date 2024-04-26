Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | EVMs damaged in Chamarajanagar as villagers boycott polls

A few police personnel, officials on duty and villagers were injured in the melee.

Earlier, the villagers demanded basic facilities at the village and had even warned of boycotting the polls. The officials tried to convince the villagers; despite this, they boycotted the polls, and none visited the booth on Friday.

In all, there are 528 voters coming under Indiganatha and Mendare village limits. As the villagers refused to vote, the officials tried to convince a few tribals to vote and some even cast their vote.