Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | EVMs damaged in Chamarajanagar as villagers boycott polls

Hanur/M M Hills (Chamarajanagar): Voting process came to a halt as the residents of Indiganatha village in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, boycotted the polls, expressed opposition by pelting stones and damaged Electronic Voting Machines, at the booth coming under Mahadeshwara Gram Panchayat limits, on Friday.
A few police personnel, officials on duty and villagers were injured in the melee.
Earlier, the villagers demanded basic facilities at the village and had even warned of boycotting the polls. The officials tried to convince the villagers; despite this, they boycotted the polls, and none visited the booth on Friday.
In all, there are 528 voters coming under Indiganatha and Mendare village limits. As the villagers refused to vote, the officials tried to convince a few tribals to vote and some even cast their vote.
Objecting this, the villagers expressed outrage alleging that the officials have been threatening the tribals to vote. The situation went out of control, when the police resorted to lathi charge. Irked over this, the villagers started pelting stones at the polling booth, barged in and damaged the EVMs including other equipment and furniture.
Police and a few personnel sustained minor injuries, while tahsildar Guruprasad also got injured. All were treated at the Primary Health Centre at Male Mahadeshwara Hills.
One of the witnesses said, "We had gone to vote after the officials convinced us. The villagers told us that they have boycotted the polls and also told us to stay away. However, we went into the booth for voting, when they started pelting stones. Four people sustained injuries. Around nine people have cast their votes".
