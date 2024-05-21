Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Ex-AAP leader Jagbir Singh Brar joins BJP

Brar, a former Punjab MLA, joined the BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of senior leaders, including party national general secretary Tarun Chugh.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 May 2024, 08:35 IST
New Delhi: Former AAP leader Jagbir Singh Brar joined the BJP here on Tuesday ahead of the remaining two phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Brar, a former Punjab MLA, joined the BJP here at the party headquarters in the presence of senior leaders, including party national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Before joining the AAP about a year ago, Brar was a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

He had won the Jalandhar Cantonment seat on a SAD ticket in the 2007 assembly elections.

He also served as president of the Congress' Jalandhar district unit in the past, BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla told reporters at a press conference at the party headquarters.

Published 21 May 2024, 08:35 IST
