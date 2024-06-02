Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit poll prediction of lotus blooming in Kerala triggers political debate

Thiruvananthapuram: The exit poll predictions of BJP opening account to the Lok Sabha from Kerala by winning up to three seats and considerably increasing vote share has triggered political debates in the state.

Even while pooh-poohing the exit poll projections in favour of BJP, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) are accusing each other for any gains for BJP.

Over the last couple of elections BJP has been making all out efforts to win seats in Kerala. Even as the party had been recording a steady increase in vote share and won an assembly seat in 2016, in the 2021, the party also lost this seat.