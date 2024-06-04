Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit polls favour Modi but Maharashtra could spring a surprise as counting commences

Mumbai: Counting of votes for the battleground state of Maharashtra commenced on Tuesday morning.

Elections to the 48 seats in Maharashtra (the state has the second-highest number of Parliamentary constituencies following the 80 in Uttar Pradesh) were held in the first five phases of the seven-phased comprehensive election process.

The initial trends are expected between 1000 to 1100 hrs while clarity is expected to emerge post-noon.

Maharashtra is a make-or-break state for the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.).

While exit polls have asserted the return of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third term, in Maharashtra the situation is tough and the fight is not expected to be one-sided.