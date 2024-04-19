Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Explained: Did EVMs register ‘extra votes for BJP’ in mock polls?

The Chief Electoral Officer, Sanjay Kaul, dismissed these reports, stating they were baseless. The Election Commission contended that the claims were false after consulting with the District Collector, Inbasekar K.

Responding to this, the Bench directed senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the Election Commission, to “check it up”. Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas assured the court that a detailed report would be submitted.

What happened during the mock polls?

On April 17, Onmanorama reported that during the setup of EVMs in Kasaragod, four machines had printed extra VVPAT slips showing the BJP's symbol, which was questioned by agents of CPM and Congress candidates.

The District Collector, Inbasekar, refuted these claims during a press conference, asserting that there were no issues during the setup of EVMs at the Kasaragod Government College. Despite denials by electoral officers, official reports by the Assistant Returning Officer and the Collector confirmed a different account.

The Assistant Returning Officer's report highlighted that during mock polling, certain machines printed additional slips bearing the symbol of the first candidate, the BJP's M L Ashwini, identified by the lotus symbol. These slips, marked 'not to be counted', were longer than standard ones.

According to a follow-up published by Onmanorama, the subsequent report from District Collector Inbasekar to Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul provided further specifics. It identified the serial numbers of the affected VVPAT machines: VVTED41294, VVTEF82139, VVTEJ14797, and VVTED49299. These machines printed one extra slip each displaying the BJP's lotus symbol when the central unit was turned on for self-checking.