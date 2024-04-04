Lok Sabha elections 2024: Facing flak, Congress distances itself from SDPI support in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala has decided not to accept SDPI's support for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The decision was taken in view of the criticism by the BJP and the Left parties against the Congress for taking support from SDPI, which is considered as the political arm of banned outfit Popular Front of India.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress told reporters on Thursday that the decision not to accept SDPI's support was taken in discussion with all coalition parties in the United Democratic Front. He also added that the UDF would be opposing both minority communalism and majority communalism.